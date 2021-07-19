Samuel Lee Cutshall, 23, of the Romeo community, passed away Thursday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a 2016 graduate of North Greene High School.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 2016-19 and attained the rank of Airman First Class.
He attended Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.
He had a strong desire to want to make people laugh and to help others. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his parents: Lee and Ruth Cutshall; a sister: Megan Cutshall; a brother: Aaron Cutshall; his grandmother and her husband: Debra and Ray Tyrell; his grandfather: Larry White; aunts and uncles: Larry “Bud” White Jr., Christina and Wayne Penley, and Richard Graf III; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Billy Cutshall and Juanita Cutshall; and an uncle: Jason Cutshall.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.mm. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Danny Ricker and the Rev. Eddie Malone will officiate.
Military graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force funeral detail will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Graf, Bud White, Aaron Cutshall, Warren Cutshall, Wayne Penley, Vince Mullins and Paul Penley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Dykes and Matthew Zaragoza.