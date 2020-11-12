SAMUEL RAY HARMAN

Samuel Ray Harman, 88, of Hightop Road, Midway, passed away Monday at his residence.

He is survived by his wife: Avanell Harman of the home; a daughter and her husband: Avanell and Robert Peters; a son and his wife: Glenn and Luana Harman; grandchildren and their spouses: Taylor and Taylor Moss, Robin and Andy Goss, Shawn and Abbie Keel, Samantha Harman, Luke Harman, Paige Harman, Avril Harman, Jessica and Joshua Wilson, Josh Peters and Jacquelyn Sorenson; great-grandchildren: Caroline Keel, Conner Keel, Auden Moss, Haylie Goss, and Matthew, Michael and Melanie Wilson; and a sister: Dr. Myla Young.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond Lyle and Margaret Ann Harman; and a sister: Mary Ann Calloway.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mosheim Central United Methodist Church with the Rev. James Brooks officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

