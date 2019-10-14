Samuel Reaves, 52, of Greeneville, died Friday at his home.
He was a carpenter for many years.
Survivors include his wife: Susan Reaves; one daughter: Ryan and Cory Seal; one son: Kevin and Mellissa Reaves; one stepdaughter: Brandi Stroud; one stepson: William Stroud; 10 grandchildren: Rylan Carver, Jaxson Carver, Branson Harrison, Allie Reaves, Ryder Reaves, Makenna Stroud, Lakoda Hogeboon, Zander Hogeboon, Kayden Hogeboon and Colton Stroud; one sister: Diane and James Freeman; two brothers: Robert and Charlene Reaves, and Jeff and Lisa Reaves; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vaughn T. and Helen Reaves; one sister: Karen Swatzell; and his grandparents: Jack and Pauline Reaves, and Carson and Zella Mae Swatzell.
At his request, he will be cremated, and there will be no formal services.
The Reaves family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.