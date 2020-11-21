Samuel “Sam” Seaton, 88, passed away Thursday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He was a life-long member of Mount Hebron United Methodist Church in the Glendale community and served in many offices.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Magnavox and the Town of Greeneville.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Joan Bitner Seaton; one sister: Martha Seaton; a brother: Andrew Seaton; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Miller and Dorothy Miller; special nephews and their wives: Lance and Johnna Miller, and David and Lynette Seaton; special great-nephews: Layne and Conner Miller; great-nieces: Mary Grace, Sarah and Jenna; a godson: Craig (Natalie) Shepherd and their children, Ali and Eli Shepherd; a special niece: Sharon Dayton; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Winnie Miller and L.A. Seaton; and brothers: J.C. (Jean), Tommy (Elizabeth) Seaton and Wayne and Jackie Miller.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Donald Swift officiating.
The body will lie in state from 2-6 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19, the family requests no food or visitors to the home. They would appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Also, any person planning to attend the graveside service should socially distance and wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Lance Miller, David Seaton, Craig Shepherd, Wayland Seaton, Dennis Seaton and Myron Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hebron Cemetery, c/o Katrina Broyles, 40 Norma Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family expressed a thank you to the third-floor East of Greeneville Community Hospital East, Amedisys Hospice and Durham-Hensley Health & Rehab for the care in his final days.