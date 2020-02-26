Samuel Willis Cutshall Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on February 13th.
He was a son of the late Samuel Willis Cutshall and Edith Cutshall.
A celebration of life service will be held in Greeneville at a later date.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 11:32 am
