Samuel Willis Cutshall Jr., of Roanoke, Indiana, formally of Greeneville, died February 13 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from complications of surgery.
Willis was born May 27, 1956, to the late Samuel Willis Cutshall Sr. and Edith Holder Cutshall.
Willis leaves behind his wife of seven years: Brenda Cutshall; a daughter: Kelly Cutshall Wright and son-in-law, Josh Wright; the mother of his daughter: Debbie Hayes; a stepdaughter: Jessica Pavalko; a stepson: Douglas Dodane; and four grandchildren: Ethan, Avery and Weston Wright, and Eleanor Pavalko.
Willis was a 1974 graduate of Greeneville High School, and was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and Babson College.
He was a Major in the U.S. Army.
He was much the businessman and loved his work, he loved fishing and doing things with his family which he loved very deeply. He missed and talked of his Greeneville friends and told wild stories of them growing up together.
He is survived by brothers: Bobby Allan Cutshall and his wife, Betty, and Cleatis Roger Cutshall and his wife. Carol; one sister: Mariedith Cutshall Broyles and husband. Bobby. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Robyn Murray, a special niece whom he grew up with, Tim Cutshall, Bill Cutshall, Bethel Cole, Andy Cutshall, Velvet Seaton, Eli Cutshall, Buffie Ray, Sam Broyles and Steven Broyles; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Samuel Willis Cutshall, Sr. and Edith Cutshall; a brother: Billy Lynn Cutshall; and an infant brother: Samuel Alexander Cutshall.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferrry Road in Afton. A celebration of Willis’s life with songs and words will follow at 3 p.m. at the church.
A military honor graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. in Fairview CPC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Willis may be sent to the Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery fund, c/o Bennie Malone, 4040 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, TN 37616.