Sandra Bitner, 73, of Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, passed away Friday at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was employed for 20 years by Air Maze.
She attended Fairview Presbyterian Church.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 55 years: Richard Bitner; one daughter and son-in-law: Leasia and Robert Britton; one son and daughter-in-law: Rick and Kim Bitner; grandchildren: Ricky Bitner, Nicole (Matt) Henderson, Makayla (Eli) Harley, Amanda (Austin) Smith and Samantha Britton; great-grandchildren: Emma Wilson, Bailey Henderson, Oakley Henderson, Colton Harley and Aaron Smith; sisters-in-law: Alice Jones and Louise Bitner; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Darlene Cline.
She was a daughter of the late Basil and Georgie Jones. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Hilda Webb and Barbara Marshall; and one brother: Buck Jones.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Shelton officiating.
Interment will follow in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Britton, Austin Smith, Matt Henderson, David Marshall Bobby Guinn and Gregg Swajian.
The family expresses a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.