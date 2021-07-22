Sandra J. Barlog, 73, of Greeneville, formerly of Richton Park, Illinois, passed away Monday at her home.
Mrs. Barlog and her husband, Robert, were happily married for 55 years, also surviving are their three children: Michael, Jason and Michele; a younger brother: Dennis Hill; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Hill and Gene Baker.
She was passionate to serve other families and their needs. She was the owner operator of a Child Daycare Center for more than 20 years.
There will be no formal services.
