Sandra K. “Sandy” Johnson, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a housewife.
She a member of the House of the Lord Church.
Survivors include her husband: Donnie Johnson; one son: Jimmy Ray Metcalf; her father: James Shelton; a sister: Sherry Shelton; a half-brother: Jamie Shelton and Mitzi Franklin; a stepson: Heath Johnson; a stepgranddaughter: Taylor Johnson; a nephew: Ben and Celesta Shelton; a great-niece: Taylor Shelton; four step grandchildren: Jay Cutshaw, Matt Brown, T. Blazer and Lillie Bonnor; four step great-grandchildren; special friends: Lynn and Dorothy Mercer and her church family; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her fur baby: Snowball.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Vera Lee King Shelton; two stepchildren: Donita Johnson and Chad Russell; and her grandparents: Dougan and Dessi Shelton, and W.O. and Dooshie King.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. The Rev. Lynn Mercer will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
There will be no formal visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.