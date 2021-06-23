ETOWAH — Sandra Kay “Sandy” Brock, 66, passed away Saturday at Covenant Health Park West in Knoxville.
She loved her family, being a caretaker of so many throughout her life. Sandy was able to find the good in all those who had the privilege of meeting her.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Ann Brock; and a son: Kenneth “Kenny” Cherry.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Dorothy Cherry of Etowah; grandchildren: Siara, Autumn and Malachi Cherry, all of Etowah, and Caleb Cherry of Benton; a great-granddaughter: Jade Cherry of Benton; sisters: Patricia (Jack) Blake and Carol Coburn, both of Greeneville; brothers: Robert Brock of Greeneville and Mike Brock of Etowah; several nieces, nephews and many friends; also special friends: Jenny Powers and family, and Susie and Antonio Bobadillo, all of Greenville.
In accordance with Sandy’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held.