Sandra Livingston McKamey, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
She was a native of Johnson City, the daughter of the late George S. and Mary Alta Kitzmiller Livingston.
Sandra was a graduate of Science Hill School and received her Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University. She was a teacher at Greeneville Middle School for a few years.
Sandra McKamey had a profound impact on the lives of many women. An avid Girl Scout herself, Sandra worked for the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians for several years and supported Girl Scout leaders in their various volunteer positions. She spent many summers, taking her young sons with her, at Camp Sky Wa Mo as the director of the camp and as the main influencer of girls training to become camp counselors. Her legacy is strong through all the women her life touched as many of them continued their relationship with her – taking her to doctor appointments, visiting her, singing to her and being there with her as she took her final breath. Sandra lives on in the lives of many women who were shaped by her commitment and leadership.
She was a member of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the choir.
She had 62 years of service with the Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star.
She had a lifelong interest in music and was a former member of the Sweet Adelines.
Survivors include two sons: Ross Allen McKamey of Greeneville and Mark Livingston McKamey of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a special friend: Jeanie McKamey; grandchildren: Cindy and Tim Staton, and Wes Williams; great-grandchildren: Chris and Amanda Thomas, Jerico and Brittany Barnes, and Dalton and Torie Barnes; great-great-grandchildren: Lydia and Kylond Thomas, and Hudson and Mason Barnes; cousins: Ellen Hattaway, Becky Wimmer, Kathy Kaspizak, Karen Norman and David Moury; an aunt: Wilma Kitzmiller; special friends, who helped during her illness: Sarah, Reta, Susan and Martha; and her friends and choir members of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Thomas C. McKamey, who died Jan. 5, 2019.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staff of third Floor ICU of Franklin Woods Hospital and Ballad Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Jamie Lively and the Rev. Abby Cole Keller will officiate.
Interment will be in GraceLand Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tim Thomas, Jerico Barnes, Dalton Barnes, Craig Moss, Don Blackburn and Allen Hamlett.
Flowers are acceptable and will be appreciated; however, if you prefer to make a memorial contribution, the family asks that you consider, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.