KNOXVILLE — Sandra Lynn Rhea White, 72, died July 3, and Charles Schrader White, 74, died Monday, both of Knoxville, at their home following long illnesses.
Charlie and Sandra cofounded CHASAN, LLC Real Estate Company in 1995.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis F. and Edyth M. Rhea.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, C. Taft and Lorene S. White.
Both are survived by their son and daughter-in-law: Marlin K. and Erin A. White; grandchildren: Lincoln A. and Maura E. White; as well as a beloved cousin: Philip H. Schrader.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday at Rose Funeral & Cremation Mann Chapel. A celebration of Sandra and Charlie’s life will follow at 5 p.m. in Rose Mann Chapel with Jason Warden officiating.
Sandra’s interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Fountain City, followed by Charlie’s interment at 2 p.m. in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Dandridge.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Phil Schrader, 9021 Westland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Condolences may be sent to www.rosefuneraltn.com.