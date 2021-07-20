Sandra 'Sandy' Barlog (Died: July 19, 2021) Jul 20, 2021 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra “Sandy” Barlog, 83, of Tusculum, passed away Monday at her home.Arrangements will be provided by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Christy Yonz Bowlin (Died: July 15, 2021) Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Amanda Gayle Bernard Sayler (Died: July 12, 2021) Car Driver Killed In Collision With Tractor Samuel Lee Cutshall (Died: July 15, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.