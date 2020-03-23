Sandra “Sandy” Hopson, 82, of the Greystone community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of Greystone Free Will Baptist Church for 50 plus years, where she taught a pre-teen Sunday school class for several years, and served as Clerk-Treasurer for 20 years. She enjoyed participating in church activities, gardening, quilting and was an avid reader. Her church and family were the most important parts of her life.
She was employed for several years at Tusculum College, and retired with 25 years of service from the U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Sandra was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to the late Robert I. MacCord Jr. and the late Emma Jane Myers MacCord.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband: Lynn L. Hopson; and a son: Steven Andrew “Andy” Hopson.
She is survived by three children and their spouses: Scott and Teresa Hopson, Tim and Leisa Hopson, and Robyn and Dudley Myers; grandchildren: Michael (Laura), Jacob (Amanda) and Cory (Amanda), all of Greeneville, and Jamie Hopson Bess and her husband, Shaun, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Matthew, Macy, Coleman and Carson; a sister: Jane Fletcher Peters and her husband, Bill, of Greensboro, North Carolina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rex and Nadine Hopson, Dr. Dave and Phyllis Saylor of Lakeland, Florida, and Wayne Hopson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel, however, the family encourages online condolences due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Greystone FWB Church with the Rev. Roger Stocton officiating.
Interment will be in Greystone Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Hopson, Cory Hopson, Michael Hopson, Randy Riddle, Mike Hopson and Joel Bowman.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.