Sandra Stuart, 60, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday morning at her home.
She was a member of West Greene Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stuart was formerly employed at the Food City bakery.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years: Tony Stuart; a son: Derrick Sizemore; a stepson: Donnie Stuart; a brother and sister-in-law: Danny and Lynn Bailey; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Connie Smith, and Pauline and Rufus Blankenship; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Laura Bailey.
The family expressed a special thanks to her caregivers, Shannon, Pat, Connie and Shirley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. in West Greene Free Will Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Ross Helton and the Rev. Dexter Brummitt officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ray Stuart, John Stuart, Gordon Ellis, Clifford Hughes, Pete Dall and Sammy Doud.
