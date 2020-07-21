KINGSPORT — Sanford Carmack French, 71, passed away at home of COPD.
Sanford was born on Dec. 24, 1948, in Greenville.
He was a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School.
Sanford served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He retired after more than 25 years of employment from Eastman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal Carmack and Darlene Jeffers French.
He is survived by his wife: Ellen French; daughters: Michelle (Jerry) Simpson, Heather (Jamie) Hughes, Beth Ann (Keith) Hulse and Faith French; a brother: Terry French; a sister: Phyllis Blazer; a very special stepgrandson: Ethan, his “Buddy Boy”; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; and two nieces.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
The family expressed gratitude and thanks to the staff at Ballad Health and Amedisys Hospice service for their wonderful care of Sanford.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the French family.