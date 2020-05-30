Sara Ann Johnson Ailshie, 71, of the Debusk community, was called home to her heavenly home Friday while at home after an extended illness.
Sara grew up with a passion and love for horses and married her forever and only love Kenny Ailshie that would fulfill her dreams of riding and showing horses. Kenny and Sara spent many years traveling and showing horses with their two children, which was her happy place.
She was a 25 year employee of Debusk School where she served as a teachers aid for many children and was always known as Ms. Sara.
Sara attended Victory Church of God when her health permitted.
She was a Loving wife, faithful friend, and a devoted and loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.
Sara was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Greeneville. She was the youngest daughter of the late Edger and Mamie Johnson.
Survivors include a daughter and her fiancée: Buffy K. Ailshie and Scott Hensley, both of Greeneville; a son and daughter-in-law: Keith and Jamie Ailshie, both of Baileyton; three grandchildren: Brandon Ailshie of Sevierville, Makenzie and Braxton Ailshie, both of Baileyton; special friends of many, many years include: Sandy Malone of Greeneville, Slyvia Barham of Elizabethton, Shelby Johnson of Greeneville, Mary “Tootsie” Tweed of Greeneville, and Charlene and Charles McClain of Ripley, West Virginia; and many more special friend to numerous to name.
Sara was preceded in death by her late husband of 39 years: Kenny Ailshie; a brother: Jerry Johnson; a sister: Regonna McAbee; and the late Bon Lee and Ana Mae Ailshie.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Chapel with the graveside service following in St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Ragon will officiate.
Pallbearers include: Brandon Ailshie, Josh Baxter, Scott Hensley, J.C. Wampler, Robert “Slick” Dupree and a special nephew, Dale Long.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Ryans, the members of Victory Church of God, and all the members of the Racking and Tennessee Walking Horse Trainers Association, Gary Fields and the East Tennessee Walking Horse Association.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.