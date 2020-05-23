KNOXVILLE — Sara Jean Brooks Cullison, 88, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, passed away the afternoon of May 7 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Sara was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church where she served terms as president of the United Methodist Women and chairman of the Mary Rayfield Circle.
She was the first woman to graduate with an accounting degree from Tusculum College and the first president of the American Business Women Association in Greeneville. She retired as treasurer from Superior Metal Products.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend of all whose lives she touched. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved her family dearly and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well.
Sara was preceded in death by her father and mother: Clyde Clifford Brooks and Elvie Simpson Slater; her grandmother and grandfather: Eula Roliff and Herman Tivis Simpson; a sister: Mitzi Bible; brothers: Charles and Clyde Brooks; an uncle: Leroy Simpson; and the father of her children: David Cullison Sr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Raymond Frederick of Knoxville; her son and daughter-in-law: David Cullison Jr and Nancy of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren: Ashleigh Brown, Samantha Lamb, Sophia Ferenczy and Don Frederick; great-grandchildren: Emma Brown, Grant and Harper Lamb, and Forrest Frederick; great-great-grandchildren: Ava and Hudson Frederick; a sister: Phyllis Stansfield; and special nieces and nephews: Mitzi Lee Vaughn, Earl Bible, Marty Bible, Bill Bible, Terri Stansfield, Don Stansfield, Ben Brooks and Ruth Lee Williams.
A memorial service will be scheduled for some time in the future when possible.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church or UMCOR Sager Brown.