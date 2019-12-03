Sara Robin Anderson, 64, of Mosheim passed away at her home Sunday.
She attended Tree of Life Church.
Sara is survived by her husband: Randy Anderson; six loving children: Heath Winsborough, Timothy Sowers, Michael Boyer, Sara Boyer, Chris Gunter and Brandy Anderson; grandchildren: Katrina Mercer, Kasi Sowers, Jaden Smith, Josiah Smith, Bentley Sowers, Isaiah Sowers, Ethen Winsborough, Brice Breech, Dalton Barnett, and Tiffany and Brittany Boyer; a great-grandchild: Adelalynn McCormick; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Charlesie and Freddy Anderson; and special friends: Barbara Cook, and many others she cared for and loved so much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Janie Newland.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton.
The family will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel to go in procession to Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Rd., Chuckey, for the graveside service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ralph Hensley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be: Thad Ragon, Donald “Porky” McMillan, Michael “Meaty” Gross, Matt Lane, Bobby Waddell and Denny Russell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kristy Hartman, Dave Bolton and Dave Torrie.