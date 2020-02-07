Sarah “Elizabeth” Graham Melton, 93, of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
She worked for Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington D.C. for 10 years where she worked as a Security Classifier.
She was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
She loved to garden and to can foods from her garden!
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Kenneth Melton and Brenda of Bulls Gap; one daughter and son-in-law: Linda Tester and Mark of Bumpass, Virginia; grandson: Jeremy Melton of North Pole, Alaska; grandson: Adam Melton of Bulls Gap; grandson: Christopher Terry Lynn of Lake Anna, Virginia; granddaughter: Krystal Marie Tester of Holly Grove, Virginia; granddaughter: Rachel Nicole Tester of New Kent, Virginia, grandson: Wesley Alan Tester of Lake Anna; great-grandson: Jeremy Neeley of Mineral, Virginia, great-granddaughter: Drew Lynn of Lake Anna; great-grandson: Cody Lynn of Lake Anna; great-granddaughter: Taylor Lynn of Lake Anna; great-great-granddaughter: Willow Neely of Mineral; brother and sister-in-law: Wayland Graham and Wanda of Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Alvin Ewell Melton; her father and mother: John Graham and Clyde Casteel Graham; one brother: Jack Graham; and five sisters: Geneva Sayler, Emma Lou Salyers, Freida Armstrong, Virginia Myers and Marie McAmis.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
The graveside will be on Sunday at 2 pm at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends need to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center, 110 Conn Terrrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.