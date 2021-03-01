Sarah Frances Bales, 93, of Thornwood Drive, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Cindy Clark; grandchildren: Timothy Clark and Sara Clark; two nephews: Daniel Bible and David Bible; great-nieces: Amy Long, Leann Bible and Jill Bible; and great-nephews: Jackie Bible and Jeffery Bible.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband: James Fred Bales; her parents: Jess and Nell Warden; a sister: Emmalee Bible; and a brother: Lewis Warden.
Graveside service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. for the service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
There will be no formal viewing.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
