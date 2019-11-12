Sarah L. Parker, 62, of Midway, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord Monday.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years: Joe Parker; one son and daughter-in-law: Joseph and Joan Parker; one daughter and son-in-law: Misty and Freddy Blake; grandchildren: Katelyn and Chelsey Parker, and Savannah and Douglas Blake; her mother: Bonnie Sauceman; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Barbara and J.C. Wampler, and Virginia and Larry Carpenter; a sister-in-law and her husband: Bonnie and Paris Delph; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers: Terry Pitts, Kenneth Sauceman and Jimmy Sauceman; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at noon Thursday to go in procession to St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery at Midway for the 1 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Randall Dean, Terry Dean, James A. Morefield, William Morefield, Jason Pitts and Matthew Carpenter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Morefield, Hank Dean, Jeremy Pitts, friends and family.