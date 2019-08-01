Sarah Rebecca Bowers Brown, 88, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully and stepped into her heavenly reward Tuesday at Canterfield Assisted Living Facility in Oak Ridge while surrounded by her family.
Becky was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Greeneville to Rod and Annie Bowers. Her parents brought her home to the farm to meet her brother Rod Jr., Myrna and Mildred.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents: Rod and Annie Bowers; and her brother: Rodney and his wife, Louise; brothers-in-law: Johnny Tolliver and J.C. Wilhoit; her husband of 66 years: Billy Joe Brown, who passed on Feb. 19 of this year.
After high school, Becky worked the fountain at the F&P Drug Store along with her sister, Mildred, where she met Billy, and they were soon married. Becky began one of the toughest careers she could have chosen: an Army wife, a job that would require her to posses the qualities of both mother and father, be a perfect hostess and handle every emergency imaginable. She would cheerfully move her family nine times in 20 years. It was a job that required a strong, caring heart that loved the Lord.
Becky followed Billy to Texas, Berlin, Germany, Fort Knox, then back to Wiesbaden, Germany, then finally to the small German village of Weilbach, where Billy finally retired after 40 years of service to our nation. Their final move was to their quiet home in Tusculum.
Becky was proud that she had worked for the Department of Defense in Frankfurt, assisting soldiers moving in and out of Germany. She handled their transfer orders and made sure their personal belongings arrived safely to their new base. She said, “It was kind of like being their mother.”
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville and the Ruth Sunday school class. She served as Outreach Leader.
Becky was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Becky is survived by her son, Scott, and his wife, Jackie Brown, of Elizabethton, and their daughter, Deborah and her husband, Terry Mullins, of Oak Ridge.
Becky has four amazing grandchildren, Bradley Brown, married to Jenna, of Palo Alto, California; Whitney, married to Joshua Siverajan, of Elizabethton; Alex Mullins, married to Meghan Mullins, of Knoxville; and Melissa, married to Terry Jay, of Oak Ridge.
Becky loved her five great-grandchildren, Luca, Roan, Priyalana, Oliver and Nayva, and has two more on the way. The family have so much to tell them about Oma and Opa.
Also, she is survived by her two sisters, Mildred Wilhoit and Myrna Toliver; several nieces and nephews; and very special friends: Bernd and Elke van Haaren, of Weilbach, Germany, and Katheryn Bowman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Canterfield Assisted Living Facility and Covenant Hospice.
Receiving of friends will be Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Joey Tillery and Scott Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.