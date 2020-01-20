JOHNSON CITY — Saundra “Sandy” James, 69, Greeneville passed away Friday in the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Greene County and was a daughter of the late Melvin and Hazel Kinser Massey.
Sandy was a 1968 graduate of West Greene High School.
She retired from American Greetings Corporation.
Sandy attended the Unicoi Christian Church.
She got great joy out of planting flowers and watching them grow and loved spending time with her family, especially her “grand babies.”
Sandy also had a passion for caring for the elderly.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Victor James in 2014; her stepmother: Maxine Harmon Massey; an infant brother: Grady C. Massey; her maternal grandparents: D.V. and Cora Kinser; and paternal grandparents: James B. and Ada Massey.
Survivors include her sons: Chad Inscore and his wife, Staci, of Greeneville and Christopher James and his wife, Jennifer, of Fall Branch; grandchildren: Ethan Inscore, Beth James and Brooklyn James; a brother: Gary Massey and his wife, Kathy, of Murfreesboro; a stepsister: Lennis Hartman of Greeneville; and a nephew: Brian Massey of Birmingham, Alabama.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Unicoi Christian Church, 417 Tennessee Street, Unicoi with Mr. Lance Hanbey officiating. The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to ALSAC, c/o of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home in Johnson City is serving the James family.