Scott Binaghi, 53, of Afton, passed away Sunday at his home. He was employed at John Deere.
He is survived by 2 children: Amanda Binaghi of Suffern, New York and Braden Binaghi of Limestone; 2 brothers: Gary Binaghi of Florida and Charlie Binaghi of South Carolina; 4 grandchildren: Vincent, Dominick, Daniel and Sylvia.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Sandra Binaghi.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.