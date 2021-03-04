Scott Felts, 56, of Greeneville, went home to be his Lord Saturday.
He was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
He worked at American Greetings for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Tammy Felts; three children and their spouses: Katie and Alex Chaloux, Maci and Mitchell Cecatiello, and Jacob Felts; the proud pappy of, Amelia Snyder, Jacob, Isabelle and Andre Chaloux; his mother: Sue Felts; a sister: Sherri and Michael Cox; his mother-in-law: Sue Fox; a brother-in-law: Randy Fox; and nieces and nephew: Molly McMinn, Anna Shirley and Conover Cox.
He was preceded by his father: Steve Felts; a sister: Stephanie McMinn; and his father-in-law: Jake Fox.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Andy Roberts and his staff, and the nurses and staff of Caris Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the church sanctury with the Rev. Dr. David Greene officiating.
The family would like to request that you observe Covid protocol by wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Greeneville, 211 North Main St., Greeneville, TN 37745.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.