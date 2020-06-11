Scottie Anthony Hill, 36, of Washington County, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law: Mike Hill of Chuckey, and Chris and Melissa Hill of Chuckey; one daughter: Jasmine Booher; special aunt and uncle: Sissy and Randy Tapp; special cousins: Sandy Shumate and Whitney Shumate, Brenda Tapp, Cameron Shumate, Kenzie Shumate, Jakoby Shumate; nieces and nephews: Alexis Dennis, Aleah Hill, Haley Hill, and Gage Hill; special friends from Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Vernon Hill; and grandmother: Mary Hill.
Scottie was a 2002 graduate of Chuckey Doak High School.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 2-5 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will follow visitation at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Burgess officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website or call our office and we will sign the register book for you.