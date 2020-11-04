KINGSPORT — The children stated, “Our Mom,” Selma Luralene White Johnson, definitively decided to leave the horrid disease of Alzheimer’s behind and peacefully died Oct. 27. There is no doubt that it was the “long goodbye” as she soldiered thru the journey for more than five years before deciding that she had had enough. She is at peace at last...
Selma was born July 13, 1931, into a large and loving farm family, the youngest of 11 children. She grew up in Lost Mountain area, went to Baileyton School, graduated at age 17 and got her first non-farm job.
She married Carl D. Johnson at 21 and began having and raising her family. She lived most of her life in the East Tennessee area, and settled in Greeneville near her extended family after divorcing in 1981.
She worked until a hip replacement necessitated that she retire at the age of 72. She had no trouble adjusting to retirement — she had many hobbies to fill her days. She loved reading, puttering in her yard and garden, keeping an immaculate house and kitchen, socializing with friends, going to church and, most of all, spending time with her family.
She was preceded by her parents: Herman Lantie and Etta Armstrong White; and all of her siblings: Ruby Mae Simmons, Elva Jane Dawson, Velma Agnes White, John Larkin White, Carmen Alexander White, Mary Edythe Rutledge, Denver Cecil White, Donald Lee White, Charles Lantie White and Helen Maxine White.
She is survived by her children: Donald D. Johnson and his wife, Liz, of Afton, Kim Fletcher and her husband, Richard, of Nashville, and Beth Johnson of Nolensville. She also is survived by five grandsons: Donald and William Johnson of Riceville, Christopher Johnson of Afton, Andrew Dake Fletcher of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Nicholas Armstrong Fletcher of San Marcos, Texas; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will celebrate Selma’s life in the Spring, her favorite season, with the interment of her ashes in the White Family plot at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. At that time, all of the family that she loved so much will hopefully be able to gather together when they can cry, sing, laugh and hug each other. Date to be determined and announced later.
If you would like to remember or honor Selma, please donate to the Alzheimers Foundation (www.alz.org) or to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Phyllis White, 1720 Foxtail Lane, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure...
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure. — Renee Wood