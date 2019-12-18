Selma M. Davenport, 76, of Baileyton, passed away Monday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband: Ronald R. Davenport; two daughters: Tina and Michael Rowland of Kingsport, and Terri and Gaylon Taylor of Greeneville; grandchildren: Hannah Rhodes, Alexandria Rowland and Carson Taylor; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Fred and Rosetta McLain of Baileyton, and Leonard and Jennifer McLain of the Lost Mountain community; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Glennetta McLain, and Barbara and Hugh Broyles, of Horse Creek, and Nina and Larry Gross of the Woodlawn community; brother-in-law: James Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter: Jordan Rowland; her parents: Lacy and Vergie McLain; three brothers: Wayne McLain, J.T. McLain and Edd McLain; and a sister: Berdie Pitt.
She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Davenport was a manager at Mazer Corp.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Greg Davis and the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Zion UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carson Whaley, Evan Starnes, Dalton McLain, Charles McLain, Danny Pitt, Michael Rowland and Dave Woody.
