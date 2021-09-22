Seth “Buddy” Silvers, of Chuckey, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday. He was 72 years of age.
Seth was a loving husband to his wife, Diana, for 53 years. He was also a great father to his daughter, Tammy Silvers, and was an amazing grandfather to his two grandsons that he loved with all of his heart, Jacob Bowman and Nicholas Wampler.
Seth enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing and other outdoor activities as long as his health permitted.
He worked at Quality Machine Products in Greeneville as a Class A Machinist for more than 30 years before retiring.
To know Seth was to love him. He was a hardworking man who was always there for you. He will be greatly missed.
Seth was preceded in death by his parents: Grady and Stella Mae Silvers; a sister: Annice Cable; a sister in-law: Sherry Silvers; and brother-in-law: Carmon Garland.
He is survived by his wife: Diana Silvers; a daughter: Tammy Silvers; two special grandsons: Jacob Bowman and Nicholas Wampler; four brothers: Gordon Silvers of Limestone, Gary Silvers and his wife, Linda, of Limestone, Dennis Silvers of Telford, and Randy Silvers and his wife, Stacia, of Limestone; two sisters: Janice Anders and her husband, Doug, of Telford, and Geraldine Davis and her husband, Roger, of Telford; three brothers-in-law: Charles Garland and Don Garland, both of Chuckey, and Glenn Garland of Limestone; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family have been asked to meet Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Afton to go in procession to Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Chuckey for the 2 p.m. graveside service. Pastor Perry Cleek will be officiating.