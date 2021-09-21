Seth 'Buddy' Silvers (Died: Sept. 19, 2021) Sep 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seth “Buddy” Silvers, 72, of Chuckey, went to be with the Lord Sunday.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Seth Silvers Lord Christianity Recommended for you Trending Now Popcorn Video To Close After 40 Years THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County An Unexpected Hug Made Monday Memorable Steve M. Bowman (Died: Sept. 13, 2021) Joshua Garrett Britt (Died: Sept. 11, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.