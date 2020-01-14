Shalmir Goodman Jackson, 59, of Cross Anchor community, passed away Saturday at her home.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She is survived by her husband: Jeff Jackson; one son: Eric Jackson; one half-sister: Gayle Atnip and her husband Robert; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Mary and Tom Jackson; a sister-in-law: Jan Underwood and her husband Bobby; an aunt: Juanita Goodman; a cousin: Jamie Goodman; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents: Allen and Georgie Goodman; one brother: Keith Goodman; her grandparents: Horace and Ruby Goodman; and a special uncle: Buford Goodman.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 4–7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
At her request, she will be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.