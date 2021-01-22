Shana Marica Middleton, of Mosheim, went unexpectedly to accompany her Lord Monday.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and a special uncle.
Survivors include her daughter: Sophia; one son: Silas; her father: Daryl Middleton; her mother: Vickie Middleton; a brother: Jared Middleton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will following at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Ronnie Baxter will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
The family said, “Her stairway to Heaven was all too short. Our beautiful angel we will miss you, but, never forget you.”