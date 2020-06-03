A memorial service for Shane M. Harrison, 50, of Johnson Road, Greeneville, who passed away April 11, will be conducted Friday at 8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce and Rev. Garland Long officiating.
Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday preceding the memorial service.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the committal service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.