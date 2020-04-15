II Corinthians 5:8
We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
Shane M. Harrison, 50, of Johnson Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He attended Cedar Creek Church of God.
He was a sales manager for GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Nancy Harrison; one special daughter: Lexxi Harrison; his mother and stepfather: Joan and Richard Collins; his father and stepmother: Marvin and Sheila Harrison; his very special father-in-law and mother-in-law: Wayne and Sherry Campbell; one brother: Dillin Harrison; two sisters: Lyndsey Bales and her husband, A.J. and Keylea Harrison; his best four legged friend: Paxton; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: Heather Walsh, Jacob Rittel, Maverick Rittel, Jim and Kristin Small, Catherine Bird and Annie Cansler.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Dila Eudema Harrison; and his grandparents: Isaac and Minnie Seaton.
A visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dillin Harrison, Travis Crum, Jeff Crum, employees of GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Dr. James Ray McKinney and his wife Phyllis, Lloyd “Busz” Seaton, Eric Bailey and Jason Smith.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.