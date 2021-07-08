Shannon G. Gosnell, 51, of Mosheim, died unexpectedly Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was an employee of Comcare.
Mrs. Gosnell attended Whittenburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her wife: Amanda Gray; children: Amanda Moldenhauer, Jesse Woodard, Austin Gosnell and Kaitlyn Gosnell; two grandchildren: Hudson and Waylon; her parents: Amos and Lori Fry; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Sam and Elizabeth Gray; two brothers: Justus Fry and Dan Stephans; a brother-in-law and his family: Chris Gray, Katie, Hannah and A.J.; her special friends at Comcare, the Country Store family, Debbie, Hunter, Jaelyn, Braylynn and Gambit; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins;
She was preceded in death by her biological mother: Cindy “Joni” Stokes; and her grandparents: Delbert and Shirley Larsen, Helen and Clarence Steffen, and Clarence and Lois Fry.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Ashley Lynch will officiate.