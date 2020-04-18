Shannon Westmoreland, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife: Brandi Westmoreland; brothers: Loren Koch, Barry Koch and Bruce Koch; sisters: Lori Medcalf and Teri Vincent; his mother-in-law: Margaret Janosik; sisters-in-law: Kimberly and Joseph Waycaster, and Kellie and Thomas Quick; a special niece and nephew: Nikki Koch and Zachary Koch; other nephews: Allen Koch, Eric Westmoreland, Christopher Koch, Jacob Koch, Marcus Sensabaugh, Holdan Nelson, Eliijah Quick and Carson Quick; and special friends: Bill Grossback and Donald Smith
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Geraldine Westmoreland.
There will be no formal services.
