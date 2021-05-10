Sharen Broyles Chaney, 63, of the South Central community, passed away Saturday morning at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Chaney retired after several years as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She loved her children and her granddaughter very much.
Mrs. Chaney is survived by her husband of 8 years: Robert Chaney; a daughter: Nikki Marlor and John White; a granddaughter: Ally “Bug” Marlor; a sister and brother-in-law: Karen and Allen Payne; and a nephew: Dale Graham; and a great-neice: Madison.
Mrs. Chaney was preceded in death by her daughter: Christy King; her parents: Ted and Nola Broyles; and her sister: Linda Graham.
The Chaney family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Brian Brown and the Rev. John Buchanan will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services. The Rev. Tom Birchfield will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Dale Graham, Allen Payne, Christopher Payne, Rick Weese, Tex Murray and Virgil Norton.
The Chaney family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Fernandez and his staff and to Amedisys Hospice and staff.
Condolences may be sent to the Chaney family at www.doughty-stevens.com.