JONESBOROUGH — Sharon “Darlene” Carter, 64, of Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at her residence.
Darlene was a daughter of the late Hobert Treadway and Jeanette Hodge Treadway. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Dwayne Treadway.
Darlene was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Washington County.
She spent many years volunteering and employed with Girl Scouts of America and the last 25 years with Department of Children Services.
She was a member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Kingsport Life Saving Crew.
Darlene was a longtime member of Cherokee Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years: Butch Carter; a daughter: Terri Lynn Broyles (Jason) Alley; a son: Tony Ray Broyles Jr.; a grandson: Tyler Shelton; a brother: Rick (Terri) Treadway; an aunt: Betty Treadway; her father-in-law: Earl Wayne (Ruth) Carter; brothers-in-law: Mike Brandon, Steve Pennell and John Carter; a sister-in-law: Melissa Graham; special cousins: Marie Jackson, Gene and Faye Treadway, Catherine Treadway, Wayne and Sandy Treadway, Randy and Annie Treadway, Bruce Treadway, Shirley and Ronnie Tester, and Chris and Tammy Treadway; special friends: Tammy Street, Vickie and Warren Browder, Carolyn Thomas, Shelly Lane and the Broyles family, which have always been special to her.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Ray Broyles, Jr., Tyler Shelton, Ben Broyles, Matthew Broyles, Bradley Phillips, Brent Metcalf and Jason Alley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Martin, Gene Treadway, Warren Browder, Joe Royston and Class of 1974.
Condolences may be sent to the Carter family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.