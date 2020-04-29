Sharon Davis, 53, of the Jearoldstown community, went to be with the Lord, Saturday morning.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved attending her granddaughter’s ball games, cheering them on and spoiling them.
She was a member of the Fall Branch Chapter of Eastern Star and Rainbows.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Nathan and Amala Davis; and three granddaughters: Neveah, Jordan and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Donna Pierce; and grandparents: George and Mavis Pierce.
The family will announce information regarding a public memorial service via phone or Facebook, at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
