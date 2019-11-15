Sharon Faye Parker, 56, of Bulls Gap, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was retired from Philips Consumer Electronics and a homemaker.
Mrs. Parker was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She was a beloved wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Jerry Parker; two daughters: Macy Parker and Molly Parker; her mother: Joyce Moody; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Sandra and Barney Jacobs, Debra and Mike Woods, and Cathy and Dennis Woods; her mother-in-law: Bonnie Parker; a sister-in-law and her husband: Tina and Gary Ratliff; brothers-in-law: Gene Parker and Fred “Frog” Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Harold Moody; her father-in-law: Paul Parker; and brother-in-law: Jeff Parker.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Saturday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. John Rogers officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.