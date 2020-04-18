Sharon Jo Brown Davis, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She retired from Magnavox (Phillips) Electronics.
Mrs. Davis attended East Side Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her daughter: Tammy Davis Thompson; a sister: Linda Vandiver; special friends: LeAnn, Chad and Holden Dalton; nephews: David and Rachel Malone, Jimmy and Kim (Kritter) Malone, David Ray and Jessica Vandiver, Scarlett Vandiver, Chrystal Vandiver, Taylor Malone, Ricky Malone and Jacob Malone, Jade Vandiver and Raelynn Vandiver; and lots of special friends: Mark Carter, Bob and Joyce Jones, Cathy Nease, Isabel Hollenbaugh, Kim Tweed, Taylor Hawk and Barbara Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Lucy Kate Brown; and a sister: Patricia Malone.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Jay Warrick, Dr. Charles Montgomery, University of Tennessee Medical Center and University of Tennessee Hospice (Jill Renner, RN).
A private graveside service will be held at Graceland Memorial Gardens. Pastor David Fox will officiate.
Pallbearers will be David Malone, Jimmy Malone, Ricky Malone, Jacob Malone, Chad Dalton and David Ray Vandiver.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.