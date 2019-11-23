Sharon Kathleen Haney, 65, of Greeneville, died Wednesday at her home.
She was a loving mother, daughter and sister.
She is survived by her son: Landon Haney; her father: Dan Boles; a brother and sister-in-law: Danny and Debra Jo Boles; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Wilson.
The Haney family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.