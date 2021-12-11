HUNTERSVILLE, NC — Sharon Lee Dawson, 79, of Huntersville, North Carolina, passed away Sept. 25.
She was born May 13, 1942, in Alabama, New York, to the late Glenn and Grace Newton.
Sharon is survived by her husband: Robert Dawson; a son: Aaron Dawson; daughters: Allison Shecter and Michele Bowman; brothers: Wayne Newton and Gary Newton; and sisters: Sue Bentley and Marilyn Wright.
A celebration of life service will be held in the Summer of 2022.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the Dawson family.
