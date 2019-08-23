Sharon Louise Fields Rice, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Aug. 15 at her home.
She was a member of First Church of God.
She is survived by her sons: Timothy Ray Fields, of Hernado, Florida, and Jon Christopher Fields, of Limestone; grandchildren: Tyler Fields and Kelsie Fields, of Ocala, Florida, Dylan Fields and Brandon Fields, of Greeneville, Sabrina White, Amber Fields and Logan Harmon, of Greeneville; and great-grandchildren: Maddox Smith, Evan White and Tynleigh White, of Greeneville.
She was preceded by her son, Brian Keith Fields, of Greeneville.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. at First Church of God of Greeneville.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.