RUTLEDGE — After a brief battle with cancer, Sharon Louise Foshie Vance, 59, passed away quietly at her home in Washburn on her birthday, Friday, July 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was an employee of Lear Corporation of Morristown of 35 years.
Sharon was a Christian, and throughout her ordeal, she would often say, “I’m a winner either way.”
She was preceded in death by her father: J.C. Foshie; and her sister: Terry Johnson.
She is survived by her husband: David Vance; her mother: Betty Foshie; children: Jason Cameron and Sabrina Ingle; six grandchildren: Amber, Jacob and Weston Ingle, whom she and David raised, and Jayden, Makayla and Kinsley Cameron; a great-grandchild: Jackson Sharpe; a sister and brother-in-law: Debbie (Gran) Jones and Bobby Jones; sisters: Tammie Ealey and Jama Cox; a brother: Brad Foshie; her mother-in-law and brother-in-law: Betty Vance and Archie Vance; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks was expressed to all the friends/family at Lear Morristown for all the prayers and support, as well as to Dwayne and LaDonna Sellers, and Tara Simmons.
The family received friends Sunday at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Funeral services followed.
Graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Acuff Cemetery in Washburn. The Rev. Jerry Epperson and the Rev. James Frye will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mel Roach, Jacob Ingle, Weston Ingle, Jordan Bailey, Ryan Sharpe and Dwayne Sellers.
