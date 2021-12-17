Sharon Marie Carrier, 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning surrounded by family at her home after battling several illnesses for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years: Harry Carrier; a daughter: Sarah Beth Carrier; a special grandson: Bentley Gaines; and one son: Chris (Nickie) Landers.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Buster Cutshall and Francis O’Neal.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to a charity of the donor’s choice and not to defray funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
