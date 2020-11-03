Sharon Owens Pickering, 75, of Knoxville, and formerly Greeneville, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning.
She is survived by her daughter: Becky Lanham and her husband, Steve Lanham; her son: Aaron Pickering and his wife, Rebecca Xiques; a brother-in-law: Allen Huff; a sister-in-law: Margarett Owens; and nieces and nephews: Donna Reed, Amy Lamb, Daniel Owens, Brad Huff and Lee Reed.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles “Billy” Pickering; her parents: Francis Owens and Agnes Owens; a sister: Jeannie Huff; and a brother: Roger Owens.
Sharon was a retired Knox County Schools Talented and Gifted Teacher. She had previously worked at East Tennessee Public Television in Knoxville, the U.S. Air Force ROTC at The University of South Carolina, and The Brumley in Greeneville.
She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
Sharon always valued serving others and put the needs of her children, family, students and friends before her own. Her kindness will be missed by all.
A public graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Cross Anchor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts of memory be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, is in charge of arrangements.