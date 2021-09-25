Sharon Peters Bird, age 69, of Greeneville, passed away Friday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a retired registered nurse.
She was a member of Towering Oak Baptist Church and attended Freedom Fellowship.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Danielle and Kevin Cole; three brothers: Donald Bird and Sandy, Jim Bird, and Dennis and Karen Bird; one sister: Carolyn Warren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Brandi Rimer and Sarah Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Beulah Brown Bird; and two brothers: Clinton Bird and Carl Bird Jr.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Pastor Scott Childs and Dr. Tommy Pierce will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bird, Dennis Bird, Tyler Bird, Austin Bird, Robert Kirkpatrick and Dwayne Cole.