Sharon Pickering (Died: Nov. 1, 2020) Nov 2, 2020 Sharon Pickering, 75, of Knoxville, formerly of Greene County, died Sunday at Trustpoint Hospital in Murfreesboro.Arrangements will be announced by the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.